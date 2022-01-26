Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

