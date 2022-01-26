Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.