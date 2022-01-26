Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $639,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $11,874,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30.

