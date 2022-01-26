Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,268 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.89 and its 200-day moving average is $188.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

