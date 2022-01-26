Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,481 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,423,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

