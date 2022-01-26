Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 28,124 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,066,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after acquiring an additional 110,812 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,273,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 378,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,014 shares during the last quarter.

MNA opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $33.93.

