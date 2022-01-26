Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,430 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $6,298,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Shares of CB opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

