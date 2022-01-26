Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,502 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

EZU opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

