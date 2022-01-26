Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.