Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

