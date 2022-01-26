Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,211,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,038 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.40% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $766,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,805.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,313 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK stock remained flat at $$79.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,518,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

