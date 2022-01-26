Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,931,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,848 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $896,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 745,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,350,000 after purchasing an additional 286,840 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 105,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 355,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,531.2% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 148,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.79. 121,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,518,883. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

