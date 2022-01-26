Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $202,927.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Merculet has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.20 or 0.06671313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,963.33 or 0.99938877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,341,123,897 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

