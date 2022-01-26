Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.15-24.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of MTH traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 562,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,565. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritage Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

