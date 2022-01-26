Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $26.31

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $25.64. Merus shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

