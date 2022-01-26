Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) versus Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Head to Head Contrast

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 2,338.90 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Ambarella $222.99 million 21.96 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -159.42

Meta Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meta Materials and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 1 3 11 0 2.67

Ambarella has a consensus price target of $220.54, indicating a potential upside of 65.93%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -11.73% -9.30% Ambarella -9.78% -5.92% -4.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambarella beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

