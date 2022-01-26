Meta Platforms (FB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $300.15 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $834.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meta Platforms stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

