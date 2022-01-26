Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $419,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.20. The company had a trading volume of 481,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.