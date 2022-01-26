Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $189,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,866.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

