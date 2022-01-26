Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 826,429 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Meta Platforms worth $1,227,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.39. 322,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.