Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,807 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 7.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Meta Platforms worth $3,815,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

FB stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.39. The company had a trading volume of 322,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. The company has a market capitalization of $838.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

