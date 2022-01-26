Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33,988.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,726 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

FB stock opened at $300.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

