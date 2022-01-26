MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $458,086.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.34 or 0.06841253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,960.28 or 0.99946983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,214,930,179 coins and its circulating supply is 3,044,322,473 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

