Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $43,189.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,648,813 coins and its circulating supply is 79,648,715 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.