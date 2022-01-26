Meter Governance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.51 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.48 or 0.00009664 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002297 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

