Methanex’s (MX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.60.

TSE:MX traded down C$0.91 on Wednesday, reaching C$55.77. 195,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,766. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

