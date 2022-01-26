MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,747 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.23% of MetLife worth $124,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 227,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 25.8% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in MetLife by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

