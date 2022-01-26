MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,710 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.