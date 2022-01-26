MetLife (MET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect MetLife to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

