Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.50 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.93) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) target price on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price target on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.17 ($11.55).

B4B3 stock traded up €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €10.20 ($11.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($11.08) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($14.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.21.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

