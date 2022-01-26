Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

