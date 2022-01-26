Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of MTRAF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. Metro has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

