Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRU. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. NBF increased their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of Metro stock traded up C$1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.15. 199,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,319. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.47. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

