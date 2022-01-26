Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at ATB Capital

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.15. 199,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,319. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.47. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

