Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 16,993 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

