Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.36. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 20,230 shares.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

