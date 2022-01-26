MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.42

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.74. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 200,532 shares changing hands.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
