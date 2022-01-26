MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.42

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.74. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 200,532 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.