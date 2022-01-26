MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

