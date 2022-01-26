MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.