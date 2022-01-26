MIB Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $629,197.25 and $50.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,670,856 coins and its circulating supply is 166,368,928 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

