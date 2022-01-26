Michael Massaro Sells 5,330 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $142,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $406,008.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60.

FLYW stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 661,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flywire by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.