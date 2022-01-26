Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $727,819.89.

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $400,337.34.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.72.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

