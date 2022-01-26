Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Microchip Technology worth $762,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

