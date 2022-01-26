Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $933,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.