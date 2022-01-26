Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

