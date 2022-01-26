Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $320.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

MSFT traded up $13.17 on Wednesday, hitting $301.66. 3,463,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

