Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $372.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $372.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.68.

Microsoft stock traded up $13.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.41. 1,553,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

