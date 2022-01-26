Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $360.00 by UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $360.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $13.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.99 and its 200-day moving average is $309.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

