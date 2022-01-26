Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $400.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $400.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $13.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brightworth grew its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 23,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 495,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 345,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

