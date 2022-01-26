MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 9.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. 323,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,318,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MVIS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $536.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MicroVision by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

